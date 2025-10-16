KMC inspects Gariahat ITI area after drainage plaints

Kolkata: Member-Mayor-in-Council (Drainage) Tarak Singh along with senior officials of his department on Thursday made an inspection of the area in and around the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Gariahat to check the drainage channels following complaints from locals that water took a long time to drain out from the area following inundation due to heavy rain on the night of September 23.

The ground floor of a number of residential buildings, shops and school buildings remained inundated for a much longer time than expected following the heavy rain.

Singh expressed dissatisfaction finding the drainage channel choked inside a number of gully pits with plastic, construction materials and several other things at Anil Moitra Road, Swinhoe Street to name a few. Stormwater is diverted to drainage canals through these gully pits. Local councillor of Ward 68 Sudarshana Mukherjee was present during the inspection of KMC. Singh assured that steps will be taken for clearing of the gully pits thoroughly to revamp the drainage infrastructure.

Mukherjee said that residences in her ward were one of the worst affected by the heavy rainfall and faced damages due to heavy inundation on the ground floor.

In some areas, there was waist-deep water for a long time. Singh explained to his borough drainage team to be more vigilant while cleaning of the gully pits so that such heavy waterlogging can be prevented in the future. “We will take immediate measures for thorough cleaning of the gully pits,” he said.