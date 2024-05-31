KMC inspects ‘dangerous buildings’ ahead of monsoon

Kolkata: With predictions of monsoon kicking in three to four days, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started its inspection of dilapidated ‘dangerous’ buildings in the city, serving notices to the owners.

It was learnt that the civic body had recently held a meeting to discuss measures it is planning to take to gear up for monsoon. Apart from addressing water logging issues, the civic body is focusing on dilapidated buildings in the city, many of which collapse during monsoon rain.

Sources said that strict instructions have been given to the Building department for thorough inspection of such structures, which includes checking the structural stability. As part of the survey, the civic body is also warning the owners and residents of such structures which pose an immediate risk of collapse.

The civic body has the powers to serve notices to the owners under Section 411 of the KMC Act which empowers the civic body to demolish any portion of the structure which may pose risk of collapse. Section 411 reads: “If any wall or building, or anything affixed thereto, be deemed by the Municipal Commissioner to be in a ruinous state, or likely to fall, or to be in any way dangerous, he shall forthwith cause a written notice to be served on the owner and to be put on some conspicuous part of the wall or building or served on the occupier, if any, of the building requiring such owner or occupier forthwith to demolish, repair or secure such wall, building or thing, as the case may require”. According to the civic body there are more than 200 such buildings in the city which stand in a precarious position and may collapse under heavy rainfall.

On most occasions, tenants refuse to vacate such buildings for demolition and reconstruction work, if the owner agrees, fearing that they might not be allowed back into the building. The KMC is now issuing certificates of occupancy to ensure the rights of the tenants, said a KMC official.