KMC initiates repair of electric furnace at Kashi Mitra burning ghat

Kolkata: Due to the alleged lack of permission from the Kolkata Port authorities to install a second one, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is having to keep its Kashi Mitra Crematorium temporarily shut for maintenance work of its only electric furnace.

The civic body is learnt to have issued a notice to inform that the crematorium will remain non-functional till June 23. The crematorium serves almost the entire North Kolkata and the adjoining areas. Despite there being wooden furnaces, most prefer to opt for the electric furnace for cremation. This has increased the pressure on the only electric furnace that is installed there and which now is in need of repair and maintenance work.

KMC sources said that the civic body closed the crematorium from June 16 citing maintenance work. The civic body is learnt to have sought permission from the Kolkata Port authorities to allow them to revamp the crematorium and install a second electric furnace but lack of response from them has forced the civic body to temporarily shut down the Kashi Mitra burning ghat for repair of the electric furnace. Sources said that KMC has been seeking this permission since 2010.

Earlier, KMC had taken up revamp work of the Siriti burning ghat which included its expansion over 14 cottah land located adjacent to the existing premises. However, the Kashi Mitra burning ghat on Strand Bank Road is located on Kolkata Port premises and hence without its permission the KMC has little to do but keep prodding.