KMC increases its vigilance against illegal constructions

Kolkata: Within days of an illegal construction in the Garden Reach area killing 12 persons, a passerby got injured after a portion of an allegedly unauthorised construction in the Picnic Garden area collapsed on the road.



A portion of the roof of the building in the Picnic Garden area collapsed on a motorbike rider. The victim, Bhabesh Das, who was standing nearby, got injured after getting hit by the debris. Das said that he stopped on the road after someone called out to him. At that time, a concrete chunk fell on his bike and also hit him in the shoulders. He was taken to hospital by the police from the local Tiljala Police Station and also made arrangements for his bike repair. Initial police report, however, mentioned no case of injury.

Locals alleged that complaints were raised much before against this unauthorised construction but no steps were taken by the KMC or the police. It was further alleged that the local TMC councillor was also aware of the fact that it was being erected without any permission. Locals said that the gap on either side of the building was far less than what is required for construction. On telling this to the promoter and the owner, the locals alleged that they were intimidated.

Unlike in the Garden Reach case where both the local councillor and Mayor Firhad Hakim denied that councillors have a responsibility to keep track of such unauthorised constructions in their respective wards, in Picnic Garden, the local councillor of Ward 66, Faiz Ahmed Khan admitted that this is an illegal construction and that he had received a complaint against it a year ago.

“I had informed the KMC Building department of the same and a case under Section 401 A of the KMC Act was lodged against this property,” the councillor said. It was learnt that the police have reportedly detained two persons in connection with the incident while the search for the promoter is ongoing. Meanwhile, KMC, which is under apparent pressure to crack down on such constructions after the Garden Reach tragedy, is now learnt to have decided to also rope in other departments of KMC, apart from the Building department. It was learnt that the civic body, through a circular, directed that departments of tax collection, parking and solid waste management will also be made responsible for informing KMC of unauthorised constructions in the city. Such information is to be uploaded along with pictures and addresses in an app set up for the purpose.