KMC imposes ban on open burning of solid waste

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has imposed a total ban on open burning of solid waste across all 144 wards of the city, citing concerns over air pollution, environmental degradation and public health.



The prohibition has been enforced in line with provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and in compliance with directions issued by the National Green Tribunal and the Central Pollution Control Board.

Under the ban, burning of any form of waste within the KMC area is strictly prohibited. This includes municipal solid waste—wet, dry or mixed—as well as plastic, thermocol, rubber and packaging waste. The directive also covers garden and horticultural waste such as leaves, branches and grass, construction and demolition waste, and waste dumped on roadsides, vacant land, drains, water bodies, markets, open plots or private premises.

KMC has made it clear that open burning of waste is a punishable offence. Violators will face penal action, including fines and prosecution under applicable laws and municipal bye-laws. A fine of Rs 5,000 per incident has been prescribed for simple burning of waste, while bulk burning will attract a penalty of Rs 25,000 per incident. KMC has directed citizens, Resident Welfare Associations, commercial establishments, institutions, markets, construction agencies and bulk waste generators to ensure segregation of waste at source and hand over waste only to authorised KMC or empanelled agencies. Garden waste is to be composted or scientifically managed, while construction and demolition waste must be disposed of only at designated processing facilities.

Borough-level officials of the Solid Waste Management, engineering and health departments have been tasked with strict enforcement, along with regular inspections and ward-level awareness drives.