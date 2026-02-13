KMC identifies land for new waste processing plant

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has reportedly identified nearly 73 hectares of land along the Basanti Highway for a new waste processing facility, marking a significant step as the Dhapa dumping ground nears saturation after decades of use.

According to civic body sources, the land falls under Ward 58 and spans parts of Khanaberia and Durgapur villages. Around 70 acres have already been purchased from local farmers and fishery owners. Civic officials said the move follows prolonged efforts to locate a suitable alternative site, as the existing Dhapa facility has little capacity left to handle the city’s growing volume of solid waste. After 2011, only about 10 hectares could be acquired near Dhapa. Land at Raspunja in South 24 Parganas was also explored but was not finalised due to various constraints. The Basanti Highway site was eventually selected as the most viable option. At present, Dhapa houses a compost plant, waste processing units and other facilities. However, experts have pointed out that these are inadequate compared to the increasing daily waste generated by the city. In compliance with directions of the environmental tribunal, the civic body plans to develop a modern, scientific landfill and integrated waste management system at the new site.

KMC officials asserted that the project would prevent the formation of garbage “mountains” like Dhapa and instead adopt environment-friendly technologies. An official said rising waste output over the past five years made alternative arrangements imperative, adding that residents would benefit from improved

waste management.