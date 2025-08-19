KMC identifies 7 dengue-prone wards in city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified seven wards across the city as dengue-prone zones. The announcement was made on Monday by Deputy Mayor and Member, Mayor-in-Council (Health), Atin Ghosh, after a review meeting at the civic headquarters.

Ghosh said that since March, KMC health workers have been conducting extensive fieldwork. Based on borough-level reports, areas in wards 66, 67, 69, 70, 77, 93 and 108 have been marked as vulnerable. In Borough VII, ward 66 covers Topsia Road, Picnic Garden Road and C.N. Roy Road, while ward 67 includes Swinhoe Lane and Dr. G.S. Basu Road. In Borough VIII, ward 69 has Sunny Park and Beltala slum, while ward 70 covers Guruprasad Mukherjee Road and Justice Dwarkanath Ghosh Road. Borough IX’s ward 77 has Dr. Sudhir Bose Road, Dent Mission Road and M.M. Ali Road. In Borough X, ward 93 covers Gobindapur, Lake Gardens and Rahim Ostagar Road. Ward 108 includes Gulshan Colony.

Apart from localities, the civic body has so far identified 7,420 open plots, of which 1,823 are considered dangerous breeding grounds. A total of 1,195 plots have been cleaned by KMC. In addition, 4,070 stagnant ponds and water bodies have been marked as risky. Among them, 440 ponds have already been restored, though officials cautioned that they may again become hazardous.