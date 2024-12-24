KMC identifies 10 wards for replacing tubewells with treated surface water

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified 10 wards in the city where it seeks to replace groundwater with surface-treated water and for the same will execute several projects involving the installation of booster pumping stations and semi-underground reservoirs.

According to KMC, its water supply department has identified 10 wards in Kolkata where there is a requirement to substitute tube wells with treated surface water. These wards are 13, 97, 110, 67, 100, 103, 89, 65, 99 and 130. In all these wards the KMC has planned to install semi-underground reservoir cum booster pumping stations.

It was learnt that land for the same has been identified. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 60 crore approximately. Works for each of these projects will be taken up separately. Sources of treated water to these booster pumping stations are Jai Hind Water Treatment Plant (WTP), Indira Gandhi WTP, Garden Reach Water Works and a WTP at Dhalai Bridge. The civic body lso identified certain crisis pockets in each of these wards. KMC would also require increasing water pressure in several of these wards. As per information made available, KMC has already taken up construction of one additional 20 MGD capacity water treatment plant inside the Jai Hind WTP campus. Also, another new treatment plant of 10 MGD capacity will be constructed at the available land near Dhalai Bridge at the junction of Garia Station Road and EM Bypass. This project is sanctioned under AMRUT scheme.

Additionally, KMC has already increased the capacity of Indira Gandhi WTP by constructing one 20 MGD capacity WTP. This additionally generated water can be supplied to the crisis pockets including substitution of tubewell water at various locations through Tallah

Pumping Station. Further, the capacity of Garden Reach Water Works was increased by the newly constructed 25 MGD WTP along with a reservoir and

pumping station. This too helped in the substitution of groundwater with treated surface water and improved supply in crisis pockets.