KMC identifies 10 wards for replacing groundwater with treated surface water

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified 10 wards in the city where it seeks to install booster pumping stations and improve water pressure in a bid to replace use of groundwater with supply of treated surface water. On Monday, KMC approved several water supply projects involving construction of a semi underground reservoir cum booster pumping station. The funds will be provided from the AMRUT scheme. According to the civic body, it has set itself a goal to substitute ground water served through big diameter tube wells by means of treated surface water. There are some crisis pockets in some of the wards of Kolkata where groundwater is being served with the help of power-driven tube wells.



It was learnt that the KMC has identified 10 wards in Kolkata where it seeks to substitute such big diameter tube well water and improve the water pressure. These wards are – 13, 65, 67, 89, 97, 99, 100, 103, 110 and 130.

A survey, with the help of local councillors, was done by the civic body for vacant lands in these wards to set up booster pumping stations. As a result, lands were found and subsequently an estimate was prepared to install 10 booster pumping stations. The 10 places are — Nehru Colony Children’s Park in Ward 97, at VIP Road in Ward 110, RK Chatterjee Road in Ward 67, Jiban Ratan Dhar Smriti Uddyan in Ward 100, Shibtala Math adjacent to Santoshpur East Road in Ward 103, Sultan Alam Road adjacent to Yubak Sangha Club in Ward 89, along Rifle Range Road near Adi Ballygunge School in Ward 65, near Ramgarh Colony adjacent to Luna Bakery in Ward 99, at KMC Park opposite to Canal Circular Road in Ward 13 and at Rajiv Shishu Udyan in Ward 130.

A detailed project report is being prepared for the construction and will be submitted before the AMRUT cell of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department. The total estimated cost for the work is Rs 60,03,34,924. Soon an e-tender is to be floated for each of these works, it was learnt.