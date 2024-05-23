KMC holds meeting to tackle waterlogging

Kolkata: Amid warning of Cyclone Remal, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) held a meeting to discuss measures that will help tackle any waterlogging in the city.



On Wednesday, after a few hours of heavy rain several areas in the city became waterlogged. One such area was Park Street which has several offices located. Stagnant water left the commuters and officer goers in the lurch. Further, it also paved the way for traffic congestion in several roads. However, water receded in a few hours.

It was learnt that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) held a meeting with various stakeholders to rid the city of waterlogging woes and to ensure uninterrupted power connection. It was decided that in every water pocket in the city, there will be a team from the Drainage department. They will need to monitor the situation on days of heavy rainfall and take necessary action. Some of these water pockets are CR Avenue, Thanthania Kalibari, MG Road, Diamond Harbour Road, Bidhan Sarani, EM Bypass etc.

The civic body will take up cleaning of the gully pits and desilt the drains. Further, the drainage pumping stations will be on standby. It was learnt that the civic body has also arranged for portable pumps to drain the stagnant water. The Irrigation department has also been asked to ensure cleaning of the canals ahead of monsoon. The department will also be asked to ensure proper functioning of the Bantola lock gates in case of heavy showers.

The civic body will be writing to the CESC to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the storm. Lack of power will affect the operations of the drainage pumps.