‘KMC helpless in stopping random road digging’ by telecom companies

KOLKATA: The process of first seeking permission from the ‘Anumati’ portal of the state government for digging up roads for laying underground cables by the telecom service providers has rendered the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) helpless in preventing random cutting of roads throughout the year.



On Friday, councillor Sanchita Mitra brought to the attention of Mayor Firhad Hakim that in Ward 132, various telecom service providers are digging roads for laying of underground cables for mobile towers. She said that most councillors in such situations remain helpless and cannot interfere even as people are inconvenienced due to these dug up roads. However, later it is learnt that such digging is being carried out for private businesses.

Hakim said that different agencies apply to the KMC Building department for a no objection certificate (NOC) for road cutting. He added that the civic body is helpless in such a situation as he said that for laying of such underground cables by telecom service providers, they first apply for permission with the state government through the ‘Anumati’ portal of the Information Technology & Electronics department. “Hence, they are not just dependent on KMC for permission.

After applying through the Anumati portal, even if the KMC does not give permission within 15 days, it will be understood that the state government has already granted permission,” he said. Several citizens complaint to the Mayor throughout the year that roads are being dug at random and then it is not even smoothened after work. This has led to accidents several times and waterlogging during monsoon. The Mayor, himself, have said several times that roads cannot be randomly dug without first intimating the KMC. He had even suggested that these agencies should smoothen the

roads after work.