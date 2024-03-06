KMC hands over Banglar Bari houses to 140 families in North Kolkata

The chairman of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) and Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, on Wednesday, handed over keys of ‘Banglar Bari’ to 140 families in North Kolkata.

At the event, Hakim said: “About 130 years back, during British rule, there were barracks here for the Army. Once they left, people began settling here but without proper amenities. Over the years, the buildings began to wear out, leading to dilapidated conditions. When in 2010 these houses were collapsing, our government was not there. People couldn’t believe that in the future the state government will build them houses out of state funds. After becoming a mayor, I guaranteed them shelter. Today, we were able to provide shelter out of state funds, thanks to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.” He highlighted: “There are a total of 252 beneficiaries under this Banglar Bari project. About 140 families were handed over the keys to their apartments and in days to come the others will also be able to shift in. Every person today got their own apartments.” Trinamool’s Shyampukur MLA Shashi Panja and Kolkata North MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said that such projects define the work of the ‘Ma Mati Manush’ government which aims for development for the poor unlike the BJP-led Central government which has allegedly deprived lakhs of people in Bengal of shelters under PM Awas Yojana. “We need to protest against the Centre’s fund blockade for Bengal,” both the leaders echoed.

It was learnt that the land on which the Banglar Bari project was executed in Ward 28 of KMC belongs to KMDA. For KMC’s Slum Development department, Rs 232.69 crore has been allocated in the financial year 2024-25. KMC plans to set up more Banglar Bari at 18 locations in the city. Some of these are at JK Ghosh Road, Judges Court Road, Canal East Road, Subodh Mullick Square, Upendra Chandra Banerjee Road, Thackeray Road etc.

According to KMC, some of the Banglar Bari projects which are completed and under progress are at Upendra Banerjee Road, Mayer Bari, Canal South Road, Ultadanga Main Road and Brick Field Road.