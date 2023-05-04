KMC gives nod to project worth Rs 289 cr to curb river pollution

In a bid to control pollution of River Ganges, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has given nod to a Rs 289.02 crore project of constructing a 65 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Garden Reach area while augmenting the eight existing drainage pumping stations.

An official said that the project will be executed under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) mode where KMC as the executing agency under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) will be working in association with West Bengal State Programme Management Group (WBSPMG).

It is learnt that as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal, KMC decided to set up this STP at Garden Reach, an area from where a considerable amount of waste is generated and which is causing pollution in the river. Sources said that waste is also generated from the Maheshtala Municipality area, adjacent to Garden Reach. Hence, initially the plan was to include the renovation and augmentation works of the Keorapukur STP inside this Garden Reach STP project but it was later decided that the former be pursued separately.

Sources said that the Garden Reach STP project cost was estimated at Rs 289.02 crore and accordingly forwarded to the NMCG last year for necessary consideration. However, though the project is being funded by NMCG, KMC was asked to bear the cost of Rs 4 crore for construction or repair of an approach road to the Garden Reach STP.

It was surmised that this project will benefit over 4 lakh population of Garden Reach and the adjoining area. Some of the KMC wards that will be benefitted are 80, 128,129,130,131,133,134, 135, 136, 137 and 138.

As to where the treated effluent from the Garden Reach STP will be disposed, sources said that the chief engineer (Ganga Action Plan sector) under KMDA requested extension of the outfall point of the effluent beyond the STP construction site over Manikhal (canal). During a site visit, it was found that the proposed route was not technically and practically feasible due to congested road, encroachments and a lot of bends. A preliminary survey was done which found out that the treated effluent can be disposed off into the Dhankheti Canal at the confluence point of River Ganga.