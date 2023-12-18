KMC gives its nod for construction of crematorium at Watgunge on 1.77 acres

Kolkata: Considering the population growth in south and south-west Kolkata, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to consider a proposal for construction of a new crematorium at Watgunge on land belonging to Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust.



It was learnt that the crematorium is to be built on about 1.77 acres of land on the banks of the Hooghly River. The Kolkata Port authorities have proposed to allot the land to KMC on a nomination basis for 30 years.

Initially, the decision was that the Kolkata Port would construct the crematorium and hand it over to KMC for management and control. However, later, the NGO ‘Prerna Foundation’ appealed to KMC that they be allowed to construct the same, including the infrastructure development works and maintenance of the crematorium. This NGO is already entrusted with the maintenance work of Nimtala and Keoratala Burning Ghat of KMC.

Representatives from the civic body’s Health department and Chief Valuer and Surveyor (Ch.V&S ) department have visited the site along with representatives of the Kolkata Port and it was decided that the land is fit for such an initiative but would require development of electrical and water supply arrangement apart from facilities such as lighting.

Now, the NGO is learnt to have assured that they can execute the work at an approximate cost of Rs 30 crore. KMC believes that it is prudent to allow the NGO to carry out the proposed work as it would lessen the burden to the civic body exchequer. Even as there would be no financial involvement of KMC, it will bear the responsibility of monitoring the system.

It was hence decided that the crematorium will be under the sole administrative control of KMC, where the NGO will act only as a service provider and they shall not have any claim or right on the crematorium. The NGO will also not have any financial claim to KMC for their financial involvement in the project. The agency has also expressed its will to pay the lease amount for the land belonging to Kolkata Port. The project was cleared by KMC on Saturday.