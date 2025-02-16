KMC forms teams for disposal of construction & demolition waste

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a circular instructing the formation of borough-wise teams for effective collection of construction and demolition waste in the city and disposing it at Patharghata recycling plant in New Town.

Such a move comes in the wake of a real estate boom in the city. According to the circular issued by the municipal commissioner, borough-wise teams should comprise officials from the Building, Solid Waste Management (SWM) and Civil departments of KMC.

Each team will have one Building department representative, either a superintending assistant engineer or an assistant engineer in each of the 144 wards, one SWM representative in each ward, conservancy workers, designated vehicles and waste collection and transportation equipment.

The team will conduct regular surveys identifying construction and demolition waste generation sources, collect and transport these to designated disposal site at Patharghata, ensure waste segregation, coordinate with builders/ developers/ LBS and contractors for compliance and monitor and report non-compliance to authorities concerned.

The teams’ performance will be monitored and reviewed quarterly by the deputy chief engineers of the Building and SWM departments. A helpline number will soon be floated to register complaints/ suggestions from citizens regarding collection and disposal.

The circular also mentions contacts of Building department officials for each borough acting as nodal officers. It also mentions contacts of Civil department officers acting as nodal officers.

Construction and demolition waste includes bricks, cement, mortar, sand concrete etc. The Patharghata plant is able to process 500 tonnes of waste every day. Paver blocks, bricks, kerb stones and some road construction materials can be made from the waste.