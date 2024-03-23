KMC forms panel to ascertain cause

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has constituted a seven-member committee that will ascertain the cause of collapse of the under-construction building at Azhar Molla Bagan in Garden Reach on March 17 in which 11 persons died. The committee has been directed by the Municipal Commissioner to submit a report within seven days.



Meanwhile, the civic body has served a notice that it will start pulling down the collapsed building from March 28.

In an order published by Municipal Commissioner Dhawal Jain under the instructions of Mayor Firhad Hakim, the scope of work for the enquiry committee has also been categorically stated.

The committee will examine the land status, determine the ownership, nature, transfer, conversion (if any) of the land, the status of building plan that includes approval of the plan, soil test report, details of developer, details of LBS / architect, details of construction workers involved in the work, structural stability report, electricity connection, fire approval, etc.

It will also check whether the materials used for construction were proper, immediate and subsequent cause of collapse, damage caused to life and property. It will also ascertain whether there is negligence on the part of officials of KMC, details of construction workers at the site, whether flats were disposed off prior or during construction and other specific observations, if any.

The committee is headed by Joint Municipal Commissioner Jyotirmoy Tanti and has members from Civil, Solid Waste Management, Environment and Heritage of KMC, Kolkata Police representative, Kolkata BLRO office representative and Mughda Chakraborty who is Disaster Management Professional of KMC.