KMC forms emergency teams for quick response during monsoon nights

Kolkata: The Lighting and Electricity department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has deployed emergency teams at all borough levels during the night in the rainy season for quick intervention in case of any emergency.



The team comprising about four members will intervene in case of any emergent situation and will work in coordination with Parks and Squares and Solid Waste Management departments of KMC.

The Lighting department is on the verge of completing earthing in over three lakh light posts in the city to prevent electrocution during the rainy season.

“The rainy season has almost set in. We began the earthing work last year in all light posts under our jurisdiction. The work will be totally completed by this month. We believe this will prevent any fatality due to electrocution,” said Sandip Ranjan Bakshi, Member Mayor in Council (Lighting and Electricity). He added his department is also putting up posters with danger signs on the light posts, urging the citizens not to touch them, particularly during water logging. Further, an awareness campaign through miking in auto rickshaws in all the 144 wards is afoot.

There have been instances of people getting electrocuted after touching light posts, particularly during rainfall. In 2022, there were at least three deaths due to electrocution during monsoon in Haridebpur, Entally and Rajabazar areas in the city.

The executive engineers were directed to be on alert and ensure that no electrical box remains open or electric wires dangled. If the cover of any electrical box is found broken or missing, it needs to be fixed urgently. They have been further directed to adopt zero tolerance to illegal hooking and file FIR with the local police station. The councillors have been asked to contact their local borough engineers in case of any emergent situation.