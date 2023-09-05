KMC floats e-tender for parking lots based on old fee structure

kolkata: With no response from the state secretariat over the new parking fee structure sent to it for approval, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have already floated an e-tender based on the old fees rate chart.



Mayor Firhad Hakim has confirmed to the media that the civic body has gone ahead with the tender process on the basis of the old fee structure. When asked about Nabanna’s response relating to the new fee structure, he said that so far no response has come from the state secretariat and hence the civic body went ahead with the tender process for its parking lots.

Soon after the hike in parking fees was recalled with the Chief Minister’s intervention, the civic body had started a comparative study concerning the parking rates in other states of the country. Sources said KMC sources said the civic body was desperate to adopt a revised parking fee before it planned to float an e-tender. The civic body had pointed out that parking fees were not revised for decades and were among the lowest compared to all metro cities.

The KMC officials were also of the opinion that a hike will add to the KMC revenues which will help the civic body to render better services. However, as learnt, the new chart sent for approval did not yield any response from Nabanna. KMC had initially modified its car parking rate chart where fees were hiked.

As per the chart, two-wheelers were being charged Rs 10 per hour for one hour while Rs 20 from the third to fifth hour. For four-wheelers, it was Rs 20 per hour for one hour and Rs 40 per hour from the third to the fifth hour.