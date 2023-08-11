KMC faces corruption charges, Mayor seeks report

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim has sought a detailed report from the Municipal Commissioner in the wake of allegations that the civic body procured raincoats and school uniforms without floating a tender.



The Mayor’s reaction on Friday came in the wake of reports doing rounds that the KMC procured raincoats and uniforms, worth Rs 1 crore approximately, from three suppliers without floating a tender.

It is learnt that a note from the resident audit officer had reached the Education department of the KMC wanting answers as to how these were procured without floating a tender. The procurement is learnt to have taken place in 2019. The raincoats and uniforms were bought for the civic body’s primary schools and Shishu Siksha Kendras (SSK).

Civic body officials have confirmed that as per the present norm, e-tenders need to be floated if the cost of procurement is more than Rs one lakh. Till 2019, it was learnt that the ceiling was Rs 5 lakh beyond which a tender had to be floated. “The ceiling was brought down by the state government to ensure more transparency in the tender process,” said a KMC source. It was also pointed out that tender advertisements also need to be published in leading news dailies. The Mayor added that he has received certain information regarding the matter. Hakim said: “I have asked the Municipal Commissioner to look into the matter and submit to me a comprehensive report.”