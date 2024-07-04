KMC eyes more booster pumping stns for water supply

Kolkata: In a bid to address the shortage of drinking water supply in South Kolkata, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to set up more booster pumping stations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed civic body officials to ensure people are not deprived of basic amenities. However, several pockets in South Kolkata are yet to see the end to their drinking water supply shortages. The councillor of Ward 106, Arijit Das Thakur recently informed the civic body that in the midst of summer heat, a large portion of his ward is suffering from inadequate water supply. He said Mondalpara, Mahendra Mondol Road, Hospital Road and Kalikapur are some of the affected areas.

Mayor Firhad Hakim had admitted the problem and replied that he is looking into the matter but a final solution to the problem will be achieved once the water treatment plant at Garia comes up and the capacity at Jai Hind water treatment plant is augmented.

In the wake of such a situation, the KMC reportedly has decided to set up four more booster pumping stations Purbachal (off EM Bypass), Kasba-Garfa belt, Picnic Garden and at Entally. It was learnt that the civic body intends to finish constructions of these by the end of next year.

KMC officials are expecting that these pumping stations would be completed at the same time the work at two of these water treatment plants get over.

Millennium Post had reported on June 26 that KMC has taken up a project wherein it plans to augment water

supply to areas of Behala and Tollygunge by laying an

additional pipeline.

The Water Supply department of the civic body is learnt to have already surveyed the matter and has finalised the proposed route of the new pipeline from BBT Road upto Parnasree Police Station at Upen Banerjee Road. The project estimate is Rs 7,48,14,775. This is also being done since there are some upcoming booster pumping stations in Behala and Tollygunge.