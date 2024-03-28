KMC expert team likely to submit report next week

: The inquiry committee set up by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to probe the Garden Reach building collapse incident which killed 12 persons is likely to submit its report next week. On Tuesday evening, the team comprising director generals of three departments — civil, roads and buildings — visited the incident spot for the first time. It also had three experts on structural engineering, soil and architecture, besides the DC Port and OC Garden Reach of Kolkata Police.

The experts collected samples of iron and concrete and studied the ground situation post the incident. The spot for soil test boring was identified. The team also tried to assess damage caused to the neighbouring huts and properties due to the collapse but this is expected to take some time. It was learnt that the committee is likely to submit the report next week with the municipal commissioner and then it will be sent to Mayor Firhad Hakim. Adequate time is being given to ensure there are no deficiencies in the report. KMC has constituted a seven-member committee to ascertain the cause of collapse of an under-construction building at Azhar Molla Bagan in Garden Reach. The committee was directed by the Municipal Commissioner to submit a report within seven days.

The committee has been asked to examine the land status, determine the ownership, nature, transfer, conversion (if any) of the land, the status of building plan that includes approval of the plan, soil test report, details of developer, details of LBS / architect, details of construction workers involved in the work, structural stability report etc. electricity connection, fire approval etc.

Further, it will also check whether the materials used for construction were of good quality. The immediate and subsequent cause of collapse and damage caused to life and property will be assessed. It will also ascertain whether there was negligence on the part of KMC officials.

The committee is headed by Joint Municipal Commissioner Jyotirmoy Tanti and has members from civil, solid waste management, environment and heritage of KMC, Kolkata Police representatives, Kolkata BLRO office representative and Mughda Chakraborty who is Disaster Management professional of KMC.