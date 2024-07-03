KMC evaluates its staff strength in various depts

Kolkata: Following the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to all civic bodies to ensure public services are rendered efficiently, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have taken up a survey to evaluate manpower in its departments and is likely to initiate a reshuffle if necessary.



It reportedly came to light that the manpower evaluation committee that was set up to carry out the task has been collecting data from all departments of the civic body. The committee, headed by the municipal commissioner, is learnt to have already given feedback. KMC sources said that the process had begun at least two to three months back. This became necessary in the wake of increased responsibilities of the civic body. Civic body authorities decided that it ought to take account of the present staff strength in each of its departments to ensure services to citizens are rendered without any obstacle. This also became necessary in the wake of the increase in population in the city over the years. The process will aim at increasing staff strength and initiate a reshuffle in its departments, if necessary. This will ensure that services such as mutation and evaluation of properties can be carried out seamlessly while also helping tackle hawker issues, environment etc.

It was learnt that once the final report is submitted the civic body will take necessary action to do the needful which will help bridge the existing gaps in its various departments.

Millennium Post had reported on June 27 that in the wake of an apparent staff crunch KMC is aiming to fill up 191 vacant posts for junior assistants. In a bid to do so it has approved a proposal to modify the eligibility criteria of candidates for appearing in the departmental examination for the post of junior assistant conducted by West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (WBMSC) through selection from in-house corporation employees.