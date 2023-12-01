KMC eases process to obtain sanction for small plots

Kolkata: In a bid to stop delay and harassment in obtaining sanction plans for small plots measuring up to 5000 sqft, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to leave the sanction of such constructions to architects and licensed building surveyors (LBS).



The KMC has reportedly allowed owners of plots of the mentioned size to upload their plans and get them sanctioned without the intervention of civic officials. The architects and licensed building surveyors (LBS) can now sanction such plans online. Such a facility has been made possible after the KMC modified its building rules.

It was learnt that as soon as the engaged LBS uploads the plan online, it will be considered sanctioned by the KMC. Further, the bright side of this decision is the plan will be sanctioned

within a week.

However, the civic body will reportedly send its inspectors after the construction to check if it was done according to the building plan. In case any deviation from the sanction plan is observed, the building

will be revoked.

In a bid to spread awareness on the same, the KMC has also decided to hold a workshop for architects and LBS next week to deliberate on the new process. Such an initiative was taken after Mayor Firhad Hakim received several complaints from citizens regarding delay and alleged harassment in obtaining sanction for small plots.

The director general of the Building department of the civic body is learnt to have been instructed to order the executive engineers in the borough level for training the LBS that are registered with the KMC.