KMC earns Rs 5.73 L from penalty on substandard food sale

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) earned Rs 5,73,000 in penalties for the sale of substandard food in 2025-26, launching 87 cases against defaulting food business operators (FBOs), of which 13 remain pending.



The enforcement measures were undertaken as part of the civic body’s ongoing Eat Right Initiative aimed at strengthening food safety compliance across institutions and marketplaces in the city. In addition to earlier recognitions, five healthcare institutions — B M Birla Heart Hospital, Calcutta Medical Research Institute, Woodland Multispeciality Hospital Limited and R N Tagore Hospital — were declared Eat Right Campuses by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) based on sample surveys and documentation conducted by the KMC Food Cell. Certificates for Bellevue Clinic, Narayana Memorial Hospital and Presidency University (Main Campus) are awaited. On the education front, three more institutions — Brahmapada KMCP School, Budherhat KMCP School and Daspara KMCP School — were certified as Eat Right Schools, adding to the earlier 18 schools under KMC. Initiative has been taken to certify another 29 schools in FY 2025-26.

Two markets — Kolay Market (Nafar Babur Bazar) and Entally Market — have been certified as Eat Right Fruits and Vegetable Markets within the KMC area. ISKCON at Minto Park and Mira Temple were also certified as Eat Right Places of Worship following a sample survey, audit and necessary documentation.

The Central Food Laboratory of KMC analysed 1,322 regulatory and 2,746 surveillance samples received from KMC areas. In addition, 1,307 regulatory and 1,920 surveillance samples received from adjacent districts including Howrah, Nandigram Health District, Bishnupur Health District, Rampurhat Health District, Diamond Harbour Health District and Basirhat Health District were examined.

Eight FOSTAC trainings were organised under KMC, training 427 food handlers on Food Safety Training and Certification. Through regular surveillance drives, including during the Puja holidays, two Food Safety on Wheels units collected and tested 3,363 samples on the spot, of which 214 were detected as substandard.

Separately, the Central Laboratory (Water) tested 2,619 water samples, including private samples and BPS, in FY 2025-26, generating Rs 14,39,500 in revenue for the Health Department.