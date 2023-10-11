KMC earns revenue over crores from e-auction of scrap items

At a time when the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is reeling under fund crunch, it has managed to gather for itself a robust amount of revenue worth over a crore through e-auction of scrap items.

The civic body has been reeling under revenue deficit. For the year 2023-24, it presented a Rs 146 crore deficit budget. Although the civic body has been able to close the deficit gap compared to its previous financial years, it is desperately trying to explore every option for filling its coffers.

According to KMC, during a working committee meeting held under the chairmanship of the municipal commissioner of the civic body, it was proposed that the controller of stores and purchase (CS&P) will be assigned to auction the old printing machines belonging

to KMC.

The proposal, after going through the due approval process, was taken up for consideration by KMC. The scrap materials at the Printing department were subsequently segregated in one lot. A valuation report was compiled by two registered valuers who have evaluated the market value to the tune of Rs 40,24,300. In the e-auction the lot was sold out. The net sale value amounting to Rs 1,08,03,521 was deposited to KMC treasury.

In August, this year, KMC earned Rs 61, 65, 473 from e-auction. An official remarked that not only do these e-auctions bring a considerable amount of revenue to the KMC coffers but also help ward off vector-borne diseases by getting rid of the scrap materials.