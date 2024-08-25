KMC drafts ‘tough’ laws to curb illegal construction

Kolkata: In a bid to stop the nuisance of illegal constructions in the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have compiled a draft of stringent laws which have been sent to the state government for approval.



The death of about 12 persons in the collapse of an illegal under- construction building in Garden Reach apparently acted as a wake up call for the civic body officials.

This apart, every year it is battling litigations in the court of law concerning such constructions. Mayor Firhad Hakim had advocated for stringent laws that would entail tough punishment making the offenders think twice before starting construction without sanction.

It is learnt that KMC has sent the draft laws to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department which is also led by Hakim who is the minister in charge.

The civic body is mulling laws wherein it will be tough to get bail for developers who would indulge in such deeds. Sources said that laws need to be such that even plot owners would be scared to encourage any promoters to move ahead with construction without the proper sanction.

According to a KMC official, over the years, the civic body has simplified the process of obtaining sanction for construction to ensure no one has to run from pillar to post to obtain it. Presently, sanction can be obtained online following submission of building plans.

Recently, the Mayor had said that KMC will also not allow regularisation of illegal constructions on big plots. “We are bringing a law that will define the extent and cases in which KMC can and cannot regularize illegal constructions. On the whole, we want plot owners to approach us for sanction before they plan any construction,” said Hakim.