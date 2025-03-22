KMC drafts rules for plan sanction, regularisation of illegal built-up on small plots

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has drafted a guideline for sanctioning building plans and regularising unauthorised constructions on small plots of land.

Such guidelines will be applicable to small plots under ‘thika property, slum areas and plots under Refugee Relief & Rehabilitation Land of the state government.

According to the draft guideline, all unauthorised constructions made after December 17, 2024, on such plots will be placed before the special officer (Building) for taking decisions as per regulations under Section 400 (1) of KMC Act 1980. The special officer will follow the orders of the Supreme Court which directed forming a standard operating procedure for the same. For cases before December 17, 2024, the orders of regularization passed by the special officer will be accepted. Regularisation fees of unauthorised constructions will be determined on the basis of the KMC scheduled rate of the Building department without insisting upon IGR rate (circle rate). Further, the plot area should be within 210 sqm and building height must be 10m. The purpose of the building should be residential and not one used for promoting.

In case of sanction for plots more than 30sqm and upto 45sqm, the required open space in front should be 0.30m, for side-1 0.30 m, side-2 0.60m and rear one metre. Similarly, guidelines for open spaces have been laid down for plots measuring more than 160 sqm and upto 210 sqm. The mayor-in-council (MIC) will have the power to decide open spaces and other parameters for smaller plots upto 210 sqm with a residential building height of 10m. Recently, KMC has given sanctions for several small plots which includes plots measuring 10 chataks. Sanction fees have been reduced to 50 per cent of the prevailing schedule of rates for residential building over a plot between two to three cottah.