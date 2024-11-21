KMC drafts conditional proposal for shifting Karaya Bazar traders

Kolkata: For temporary shifting of traders to Park Circus Maidan for overhaul work of the dilapidated ‘Karaya Bazar’ building (Park Circus Market), the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has drawn up a conditional proposal assuring the traders they would be allotted the same space in the newly-constructed market as they had possessed before the shifting.

In a recent meeting of the civic body’s Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC), a proposal was considered laying down certain conditions relating to the temporary shifting of traders from the Park Circus Market. They will be rehabilitated to the new building within two years from the start or completion of construction work, whichever is earlier.

KMC assured that the traders whose names will be on the stallage bill at the time of shifting, will be handed over the same space in the new building under same terms and conditions as their stalls had occupied prior to shifting. However, the new stall rates may be decided by KMC. For traders whose names are absent in the stallage bill, they too will be handed over the same space but under terms and conditions decided by the KMC as per law.

The proposal said that on receiving the notice for shifting, the stall/shop owners shall arrange for their temporary displacement to Park Circus Maidan at their own cost within 60 days from the date of receipt of the notice. Additionally, the change of names of the shops during the sixty days period of shifting will not be allowed. While doing business at the temporary site (Park Circus Maidan), change of shop name will only be allowed for legal heirs if the owner dies.

The stall holders also are required to occupy the stalls in the new building within 90 days of the notice of handover. Further, they would also need to clear all outstanding dues, including stallage charges. On failure, they will not be allowed to occupy the new stall. They also will have to hand over the temporary stall to KMC.

The civic body shall also enter into a bipartite agreement with the legal traders of Park Circus Market for the temporary shifting to Park Circus Maidan. Sources said the proposal is likely to be approved by KMC on Friday.