KMC draft rules allowing fast-track building permits, EV charging space in big properties

Kolkata: In a bid to address the evolving urban needs and curb illegal constructions, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has prepared a draft amendment to its building rules which apart from introducing a new fast-track building permit process for developers, have also introduced mandatory provision for electric vehicle charging facility for large buildings.

The civic body under the Section 393-A of the KMC Act has introduced the provision for a new fast-track building permit process which will enable online submission of building plans via a Common Application Form (CAF) at the KMC website. According to building department officials, this will drastically simplify and digitize building plan sanctions, especially for developers.

The provision reads: “Provided that every person who intends to erect a new building under section 393A on any site whether previously built upon or not shall apply by Common Application Form (CAF) as prescribed in www.kmcgov.in through registered Architect or Licensed Building Surveyor on behalf of the applicant/applicants for sanction by giving notice through electronic format to the Municipal Commissioner”.

The provision includes digital undertakings, indemnity bonds, and technical documents. The timeline for approval has been reduced to 30 days from 60 days.

Further, for clearer classification and regulation of large and high-density developments, new definitions have been added such as affordable housing (housing project as defined by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Department), big residential complex (over 15,000 sqm. and 100+ tenements).

To ensure stronger accountability and structural safety, empanelled structural engineers, reviewers, and geo-technical engineers must be involved depending on building height and type. These professionals will be held liable for defects for up to 5 years post-occupancy.

The provision for vertical expansion states that existing residential buildings may be allowed one additional floor (with structural and parking conditions) even if previously sanctioned under old rules. A provision also introduced a single ‘Completion Cum Occupancy Certificate’ replacing the requirement for multiple earlier certificates.

Meanwhile, parking areas now must be marked clearly on building plans. Parking calculation will be based on built-up area excluding exempted areas. Minimum five per cent of excess parking must be reserved for visitors (if built-up area > 5000 sqm). Interestingly, at least 25% of parking spaces must be EV charging-enabled (for large projects > 5000 sqm). No change of use will be allowed in designated parking areas (legal undertaking required).