KMC discusses preparatory steps for idol immersion ahead of Puja

Kolkata: Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is said to have got in touch with the authorities of Syamaprasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, for discussing preparatory measures relating to city ghats.



Every year on Dashami, Durga idols are taken for immersion at the city ghats. This year, Bijoy Dashami is on October 24 but the state administration permitted immersion for two more days.

KMC, police and port authorities take several measures every year to ensure safety during the immersion process and the cleaning of the ghats after the ritual.

This year, KMC has already conducted meetings with the Kolkata Police. Recently, meetings were also held with the port authorities.

It is learnt that KMC will be in charge of preparing all the ghats from north to south for immersion while the port and police authorities will be maintaining vigilance on the water. Special attention will be given to big ghats such as Babughat, Ahiritola Ghat, Baje Kadamtala Ghat and Doi Ghat.

The port authorities are learnt to have assured KMC that besides the police, they will be deploying several lifeboats.

Also, steps will be taken by the civic body to ready cranes which will be lifting the idols out of the water after the immersion to keep the Hooghly River clean. Like every year, this time too the civic body will be taking measures to keep the ghats clean.

Mayor Firhad Hakim is learnt to have given strict instructions to ensure there is no environmental pollution. KMC officials have also been instructed to ensure there is no accident like last year where a payloader skidded and hit a man who had to be hospitalised.