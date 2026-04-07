KMC directs civic departments to ensure poll booth facilities

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has directed all key civic departments to ensure Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at polling booths across its jurisdiction for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.



In a circular issued by the civic body, the Municipal Commissioner stated that all departments will extend necessary services to booths falling under both Kolkata North and South within KMC limits.

The move follows a March 13 notification by the Election Commission of India (ECI) designating the Municipal Commissioner, KMC, as the District Election Officer (DEO) for Kolkata North.

Reiterating its statutory role in providing essential urban services, the KMC noted that it has traditionally assisted election authorities and will continue to do so. Departments including Solid Waste Management, Civil, Lighting, Uttaran Services, Water Supply, Sewerage and Drainage, and Advertisement have been tasked with

ensuring basic infrastructure such as clean surroundings, lighting, water supply and sanitation at polling stations.

Officials, including executive engineers and assistant directors posted across borough offices, have been instructed to coordinate closely with the Returning Officers of both Kolkata North and South to ensure compliance with AMF requirements across the city.

The circular also states that all officers on election duty will function in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act during the poll period.

KMC will extend similar services to the offices of the DEO, Kolkata South and the District Magistrate, South 24 Parganas, on a requisition and payment basis.