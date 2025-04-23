KMC digitises process for park bookings & tree-cutting NOCs

Kolkata: In a bid to enhance operational efficiency, citizen engagement and transparency through online application processes, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has implemented the ‘Parks & Squares module’ as part of the ‘e-KMC 2.0’ project which seeks to digitise operations to reduce the need for in-person visits by citizens.

The module, applicable to the Parks and Squares department of KMC, seeks to digitise services such as park booking, tree-cutting NOC (no objection certificate) issuance and routine park maintenance activities. A KMC circular in this regard stated that for park booking, citizens can submit booking requests via the eKMC 2.0 portal. KMC officials can also register physical applications submitted by citizens for further processing. Officials would review, approve or reject applications. The approved bookings require applicant reconfirmation. Upon approval, a demand will be generated. The system supports fee waivers, which can be approved digitally or via uploaded hardcopy. Payments are processed through the ‘e-KMC 2.0 Common Collection System’. A certificate is issued to the applicant upon successful payment.

For obtaining NOC for tree cutting, citizens need to apply through the portal. Applications can be approved, rejected, or returned for additional documentation. Citizens can upload additional documents as requested. The department may upload a signed 2C Form (Tree Cutting NOC) after administrative approval via e-file. Approved NOCs will be issued digitally, enhancing accessibility.

For routine park maintenance, KMC officials can log maintenance activities (e.g., trimming, sweeping) for specific parks on specific dates, ensuring accurate record-keeping. The module supports the generation of bar-coded demands with integrated online payment facilities, improving tracking and payment efficiency.

Further, payments for park bookings and related services are processed through the e-KMC 2.0 Common Collection System, which also handles payments for Assessment, MAT and Pay & Use Toilet royalties. KMC officials will also be able to maintain master records for parks and squares operations, ensuring data consistency and operational efficiency.

An official said the module provides a user-friendly portal for citizens to apply for park bookings and tree-cutting NOCs, reducing the need for in-person visits. Bar-coded demands, online payments and document uploads enhance transparency in fee collection and waiver approvals.