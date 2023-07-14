KMC desilting at Thanthania

The Sewerage and Drainage department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started desilting the entire drainage channel that stretches from Thanthania in Central Kolkata to Palmer Bazar Drainage Pumping Station (DPS).

The move is aimed at providing relief from waterlogging to residents in and around Thanthania that includes Amherst Street, College Street, Colootola Street etc.

“We are coming up with a drainage pumping station at the Hrishikesh Park in Amherst Street for permanently addressing the waterlogging issue in Thanthania and its adjacent areas. But it will take time to execute the project. Meanwhile, the monsoon has set in , so we have laid special emphasis on desilting so that water accumulation can be curbed in and around the area,“ a senior official of the Drainage department of KMC said.

Member Mayor in Council (Sewerage and Drainage ) Tarak Singh on Wednesday night visited Thanthania area to supervise the desilting work.

Accumulated water from Thanthania, a place which is infamous for inundation after a smart shower drains to Palmer Bazar DPS through a drainage channel passing through Bidhan Sarani, Vivekananda Road, APC Road and Moulali crossing. The entire stretch is 5 km.

In its 2023-24 Budget, the civic body first announced its plan to set up a drainage pumping station at Hrishikesh Park to ensure that people in and around the Thanthania Kalibari area do not have to wade through knee-deep water anymore.