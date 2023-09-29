KMC decides not to impose UAA taxation system at wards in Joka

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided not to impose the Unit Area Assessment (UAA) system of property tax on the residents of Joka which is an added area spreading over wards 142,143 and 144.



The infrastructure in certain pockets in these three wards is similar to that of Panchayat areas.

“Recently, in a meeting on property tax chaired by Mayor Firhad Hakim, the decision was taken that the residents of these wards will have to pay only an additional 10 per cent of the property tax that they have been paying as per rates in Panchayat area. The civic amenities available in other wards of KMC are not entirely apparent here,” a senior KMC official said.

Sudip Polley, chairman of Borough XVI under which these three wards are situated, said, that in 2012 when these wards came under KMC’s jurisdiction, its residents were worried they might have to pay property tax as per KMC rates which is much higher in comparison to that of Panchayat area.

“They were assured when the general revaluation will be conducted in their areas, their concern will be addressed. Accordingly, I requested the Mayor not to impose tax as per UAA method on residents who have their property

registered in their name or that of their family members. Accordingly, it has been decided that there will be a 10 per cent hike over the existing rate of property tax for the

old residents of these wards,” Polley said.

However, he clarified that if the land deed has been changed in some other person’s name or any new property has been registered after 2012, the tax as per the UAA system will be applicable like other 141 wards of KMC. There are 30,000-odd taxpayers in these wards.