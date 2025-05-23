KMC cracks whip on continuous absenteeism by 100-day workers

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) reportedly issued a stern directive to terminate workers under the 100-day job scheme if they remain absent from work continuously.

The decision is learnt to have been taken by Mayor Firhad Hakim and aims to address inefficiencies in the workforce and ensure accountability among workers employed under the 100 days work scheme as part of West Bengal Urban Employment Scheme.

The KMC’s move comes amid concerns over absenteeism, which has allegedly disrupted civic body services. Sources said Mayor Hakim emphasised that continuous absence without valid reasons would lead to immediate termination, signalling a stricter enforcement of work discipline.

The 100-day scheme has been adapted in urban Kolkata to provide employment in civic maintenance tasks like cleaning and infrastructure upkeep. However, the KMC has noted that some workers exploit the scheme, drawing wages without fulfilling duties. A KMC official is learnt to have said that officials working at the ward and borough levels have raised this issue with the authorities. The matter was also brought to the attention of the Mayor-in-Council, Asim Kumar Basu. After discussions, a solution was outlined. It was decided that such workers will no longer be shown leniency.

Asim Kumar Basu, a member mayor-in-council, told the media that occasionally, complaints arise that some individuals don’t show up for work for two months, then work for a week and claim their salary. Such workers will not be spared. They are appointed under government schemes to serve the public. If they shirk their responsibilities, action will be taken. They will be sacked outright. Guidelines on this matter will be issued soon, he reportedly said.