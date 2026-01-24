KMC cracks down on construction sites to check air pollution

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has announced a series of stringent measures to curb rising air pollution levels in the city during winter, with Mayor Firhad Hakim warning of strict action against violations, particularly at construction sites.



Following a high-level meeting at the KMC headquarters with senior civic officials, Kolkata Police and representatives of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the Mayor said construction work flouting pollution control norms would be stopped.

He made it mandatory for all new construction sites to be covered with green safety nets to prevent the spread of dust. Sand and other construction materials cannot be dumped on roads and must be cleared within a day, he said.

To further control dust pollution, the Mayor directed that adequate water sprinkling be carried out at and around construction sites. “If these conditions are not followed, stop-work notices will be issued,” Hakim said. The Mayor also took up the issue of pollution caused by large infrastructure projects, particularly those being executed by RVNL.

He urged the agency to ensure green netting at demolition sites and to use water sprinklers, mist cannons or similar systems to minimise dust emissions.

Within the civic body, Hakim asked officials to ensure better coordination between KMC departments, noting that debris from municipal works often remains scattered on roads due to poor planning. Such debris, he said, leads to dust being kicked up by vehicles, worsening air quality.

The Mayor also appealed to Kolkata Police to assist in the anti-pollution drive. He said improving traffic flow could help reduce vehicular emissions and asked police to identify vehicles with expired pollution certificates. Drawing attention to old buses and taxis abandoned on city roads for long periods, he said these create unhygienic conditions and contribute to pollution, and sought their prompt removal.

In addition, KMC will operate water sprinklers, mist cannons and fog machines across the city on a round-the-clock basis to control dust and improve air quality during the winter months, the mayor said.