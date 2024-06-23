KMC consulting botanists for tree plantation drive in city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has roped in botanical experts for planting of trees in the city in a scientific manner.



Councillor Biswarup Dey had recently drawn the attention of the Mayor where he said the old trees in the city are often getting uprooted in storms which is disrupting the ecological balance in the city. He suggested that KMC needs to consult botanists and form a policy to help conserve these trees. He enquired as to whether KMC had any intention to execute the same.

Mayor Firhad Hakim informed that the civic body is consulting botanists for the same. He said that trees such as Krishnachura and Radhachura which were planted years back got uprooted in the recent Cyclone Remal. He opined that such trees have weak roots.

Hakim also complained that KMC has built concrete structures around the base of these trees to prevent them from getting uprooted during storms but certain environmentalists under a “misconception” went to court to get them removed.The Mayor informed that KMC is now planting trees which are of shorter length such as weeping Debdaru and neem trees. “These have stronger roots and can grow upto 10 to 15 feet,” he said. Further, the Mayor said that KMC has already planned a mass plantation of saplings in the city after trees got uprooted in the Cyclone ‘Remal’.

Hakim also said that the KMC has been able to improve the air pollution in the city with a strategic approach. He said now Kolkata is one of the main metropolitans in India which have clean air. “We have been able to improve air quality by 40 per cent,” Hakim said.