KMC conducts detailed food safety awareness program at city school

KOLKATA: The food safety wing of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s health department on Thursday conducted an outreach awareness programme at Behala Arya Vidyamandir Higher Secondary School.

Around 120 Class IX students of the school attended the programme. A food safety official said the students were given training on basic understanding related to Food Safety and FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India).

Lessons were imparted on basic understanding of safe and nutritious food and health risks related to bad food habits.

They received hands-on experience by food analysts related to tests to detect adulteration.

An official said: ‘’We informed the students of what they should check on packaged items before purchasing them and were advised to pass on their experience to their parents and the community.”

KMC will be reaching out to schools with more such programmes.