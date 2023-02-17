KMC collaborates with Lions Club for e-waste processing

Kolkata: In a bid to find a solution for the disposal of electronic waste in the city, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is collaborating with the Lions Club for the collection and processing of such waste.



KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim said: “E-waste is a big issue in Kolkata and globally. We can’t dump it at Dhapa grounds since that will also create pollution.

“Earlier, there was no organised collection of e-waste. Now, we

have started a process of

collecting such waste and processing them with the help of the Lions Club.”

He added: “We are installing drop boxes in boroughs I, IX and XVI. Here, e-wastes such as discarded computers, mobile phones and other electronic wastes can be dumped. This waste will be sent to a processor.”

Hakim said although at present there is no processor in Bengal to process such wastes, they will be sent to some other processing facility outside the state with the help of Lions Club.