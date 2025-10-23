KMC clears Rs 76.63 cr for Ballygunge drainage work under NDMA flood plan

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved a Rs 76,63,92,280 project to strengthen macro drains along Ballygunge Park Road and Mullen Street, a targeted intervention to ease chronic waterlogging in wards 65 and 69 and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The scheme, taken up under the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) Urban Flood Risk Management Programme, focuses on refurbishing a century-old brick sewer that functions as a major drainage trunk for the Ballygunge catchment.

Officials said the sewer carries heavy stormwater discharge from the area, including flows from the Ballygunge Military Camp and the BSF headquarters, and is heavily silted—a prime factor in low discharge towards downstream drains. Planned works include de-silting, lining and refurbishment of the trunk sewer, with a low-friction liner such as glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) proposed to improve hydraulic capacity and reduce maintenance.

KMC documents show that after technical evaluation and submission of financial bids, M/s Gypsum Structural India Pvt. Ltd. was declared the lowest tenderer with a quoted price of Rs 71,00,88,000. The post-bid project total of Rs 76,63,92,280 includes the quoted amount plus Rs 2,11,14,105 earmarked as contingency and Rs 3,51,90,175 as a provisional sum for shifting of utility services.

The project sits within a larger national package: NDMA’s share of Rs 500 crore is part of an overall Rs 650.43-crore urban flood mitigation allocation, while Rs 150 crore will be provided by the state’s disaster management authority. NDMA will release its share in three instalments (30 per cent, 40 per cent and 30 per cent) up to the award period ending March 2026.

The civic body has cleared issuance of a Letter of Intent. KMC officials said the upgrade is expected to reduce flood episodes in the affected wards and strengthen the city’s resilience to intense monsoon rainfall.