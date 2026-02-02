KMC clears Rs 145 cr drainage project for north, east Kolkata

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved a major sewer rehabilitation and upgradation project at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 145 crore, aimed at addressing chronic waterlogging and ageing drainage infrastructure in parts of north and east Kolkata.

The project involves the refurbishment of old brick sewer lines along key stretches, including Beleghata Main Road, CIT Road, and Hemchandra Naskar Road, as well as connected roads in the surrounding area. These sewer lines form part of an important drainage network that serves a densely populated urban basin spread over about 5.9 square kilometres, with an estimated population of around 2.5 lakh.

Civic records state that the brick sewers, laid during the British period, have deteriorated over time. Ageing, heavy siltation and urban growth have reduced their capacity, causing ineffective drainage and frequent monsoon waterlogging even after brief rainfall.

Officials said the situation has worsened due to changing rainfall patterns, with intense showers over shorter periods. The old sewer system, built for a smaller population and lower rainfall intensity, is now inadequate, leading to frequent waterlogging on several project roads and disrupting traffic and daily life.

Under the approved plan, the deteriorated brick sewers will be rehabilitated and upgraded using modern lining techniques to restore their structural strength and improve hydraulic performance. The objective is to ensure a smoother and faster flow of stormwater, reduce overflow during heavy rain and prevent damage to road surfaces caused by underground sewer failure.

The civic body expects the project to provide long-term relief by stabilising the drainage network and reducing the need for repeated emergency repairs during the monsoon. Once completed, the upgraded sewer system is expected to improve surface drainage in low-lying areas and minimise recurring flooding-related complaints.

KMC officials have described the clearance of the project as part of the corporation’s broader effort to modernise ageing civic infrastructure in older parts of the city and improve basic services for residents ahead of the monsoon season.