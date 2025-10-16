KMC clears Rs 135 cr monsoon-flood mitigation project

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved a long-planned flood-mitigation project involving the construction of a gated barrage and pumping station at the confluence of the River Ganga and Tolly’s Nullah (Adi Ganga).

The move aims to prevent tidal backflow into the city’s stormwater network during the monsoon and to manage stormwater discharge more effectively. The project, prepared as a detailed project report by the drainage department, was cleared by KMC after technical and financial scrutiny by the tender and works committees. The recommended scheme includes the barrage with control gates, a pumping station, capital works and five years of operation and maintenance.

KMC says the measure will reduce waterlogging in low-lying neighbourhoods during high tide and heavy rains,while also allowing regulated entry of fresh river water into the nullah to help maintain a healthier waterway for navigation and ritual uses. National disaster authorities have agreed to support the scheme. A substantial central grant has been approved, with the balance to be arranged through state and local funding channels. KMC’s drainage department will act as the nodal agency for execution and funding coordination.

Following competitive tendering, M/s Traders and Engineers Pvt Ltd emerged as the lowest qualified bidder. After negotiation, the accepted cost for the main contract stands at about Rs 124.5 crore (including taxes and five years’ maintenance). With contingency, new connection charges and deposits added, the total project cost approved by the corporation is roughly Rs 134.9 crore.

The KMC’s resolution instructs the municipal secretary and the project directorate to issue the letter of intent and proceed with award and bill-stage processing in the city’s ERP system. The drainage department has also been authorised to draw running account bills as funds become available. KMC said the project will be implemented as per existing procurement norms and that all actions taken to date by the department are ratified. Construction timelines will depend on final award and fund release.