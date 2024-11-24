KMC clears proposal for drainage projects in city under AMRUT scheme

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have cleared a proposal of executing sewerage projects worth Rs 20 crore, approximately, for improvement of storm water network in the city.

According to the civic body, about 11 projects are to be executed under the AMRUT 2 scheme at a cost of Rs 20,04,42,042. Some of these involve development of a storm water drainage system along Goabagan Street and Iswar Mill lane from Sahitya Parishad Street to Beadon Street in Ward 16. Construction will be taken up of the storm water network on Kalighat Road to Rashbehari Avenue in Ward 83. Similar work will be executed in wards 14, 29, 30, 47 and 62.

Additionally, projects relating to development of groundwater recharge systems at different locations in the KMC area are planned. Such work will be executed in wards 83 and 95.

The aim of the projects is to address the proper drainage system specially to combat urban flooding and to prevent the loss of assets, man-day, and reduction of suffering of affected communities.

The work will be executed following an e-tender process and funds were made available under the AMRUT incentive scheme of the Central government. The detailed project reports were prepared for each of these works.

KMC sources said that the areas where the work would take place often witness waterlogging after bouts of heavy rainfall. Inspection was conducted to ascertain the main cause and subsequently a decision was taken towards laying down proper storm water drainage networks to tackle the inundation problem.