KMC cleans road within hours after Martyrs’ Day rally

Kolkata: Following Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Martyrs’ Day gathering at Esplanade which drew lakhs of party workers from across the state, Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) solid waste management (SWM) department deployed mechanical sweepers and mobile compactor machines to sweep the road clean in a few hours.



“We deployed three mechanical sweepers and 10 odd mobile compactor machines. The usual garbage carrying hand carts and some battery operated cleaning vehicles were also deployed along with a number of sweepers for physical cleaning,” Debabrata Majumder, Member Mayor in Council, SWM said.

Immediately after the programme ended around 2:15 pm, the civic body started cleaning the roads. Senior TMC leaders asked party supporters to vacate the place quickly to ensure that cleaning can start. Paper, food packets, tea cups were among the things found scattered on the roads.

The Kolkata Police also ensured normal traffic flow in the place within an hour of the conclusion of the rally.