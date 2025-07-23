KMC cleans Martyrs’ Day rally site within an hour

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) carried out a swift cleanup operation on Monday after the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Martyrs’ Day rally concluded at Dharmatala.

Within an hour, major roads in the central part of the city were cleaned, leaving no visible trace of the massive turnout. According to KMC sources, the civic body had deployed several mechanical sweepers, manhole-cleaning machines, gully-pit emptier MTIRs and blow-vacuum machines to manage post-event sanitation. Around 250 conservancy workers were engaged solely to collect waste from the streets.

As soon as the rally ended, hundreds of workers began cleaning operations across key stretches including Chowringhee, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Mayo Road and Park Street. Battery-operated vehicles were also used in the operation.

Debabrata Majumder, Member, Mayor-in-Council (Solid Waste Management) and an MLA, told the media that the target was to restore the roads to their original condition within one hour.

“Wherever people had gathered, our mechanical sweepers followed. More than 150 waste containers were placed at the rally venue. Volunteers in blue uniforms repeatedly requested attendees to dispose of waste in designated bins, which helped ease the cleaning process,”

he said. He also credited the weather for aiding the operation. “The absence of rain made a difference. On dry roads, garbage could be removed more quickly,” Majumder added.