KMC caps building heights, fixes 5-yr liability for construction defects

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has tightened its building rules, introducing stricter norms on building heights and holding architects, engineers and surveyors liable for construction defects for five years after occupancy.

The amendments to the KMC Building Rules, 2009, notified by the state government recently, mark one of the most comprehensive overhauls of the city’s building regulations in recent years.

The revised rules increase mandatory open space requirements for taller structures. For instance, buildings above 21.5 metres must leave at least 5.5 metres of rear space, while those exceeding 40 metres must comply with even higher setbacks.

Joint open space provisions have also been introduced between towers and blocks, ensuring greater breathing room in large complexes. Ground coverage has been capped at 60 per cent for plots up to 500 sq. m. and 50 per cent above that, restricting the buildable footprint.

At the same time, the notification fixes professional accountability: empanelled structural engineers, reviewers, geo-technical experts, architects and licensed surveyors associated with a project will now be held responsible for any construction defects for up to five years after occupancy.

Officials said this move seeks to address recurring concerns over building safety and structural lapses. Other key changes include a shift to digital approvals. All new proposals under Section 393A must be filed online through a Common Application Form, accompanied by e-undertakings, indemnity bonds and CAD drawings. Completion and occupancy certificates will be issued electronically with the Commissioner’s digital signature.

The rules also revise Floor Area Ratio (FAR), raising the permissible limit for residential projects from 1.25 to 1.5, and grant additional FAR of up to 20 per cent for plots along metro corridors. Hospitals registered under the Swastha Sathi health scheme may build one extra floor, capped at 10 per cent of sanctioned space, to expand services for scheme beneficiaries.

Parking provisions have been updated, with mandatory electric vehicle charging points in large complexes. Sustainability measures, including solar panels, composting and sewage treatment plants, are now compulsory for projects over 10,000 sq. m.

Officials said the amendments aim to balance growth with safety, accountability and livability in a city facing rapid urban expansion.