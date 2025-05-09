KMC cancels employee leaves amid India-Pakistan skirmishes

Kolkata: Following the state government’s directive cancelling leaves of all its employees in the wake of the prevailing Indo-Pak skirmishes, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) too issued a directive, cancelling leaves of all its employees.

The KMC directive stated that leave will only be granted with special permission from senior authorities. All disaster management departments must remain on high alert, especially at night. Surveillance must be intensified at key KMC structures and reservoirs, including Tala Tank and the main KMC building. Further, there must be 24-hour monitoring and observation. Additionally, employees must keep water tanks ready at all times.

Disaster response equipment (including tarpaulins and other essentials) and relief supplies (rice, pulses and dry food) must be kept prepared, with provisions to procure additional supplies.The KMC’s 24-hour control room must remain operational, with officials to be present. Senior officials were instructed to keep their mobiles switched on at all times.