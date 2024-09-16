KMC brings new rules for Puja adverts

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has announced new regulations for temporary advertisements and hoardings during the Durga Puja festival.



Effective this year, both the names of the advertising agency and the associated Puja committee must be prominently displayed on all festival-related ads. With just a month to go before the festivities, Puja committees across Kolkata are gearing up, including arranging temporary hoardings for their sponsors.

In response to past issues, where hoardings and banners were often left up after the festival, complicating cleanup efforts and identification of responsible parties, the KMC is implementing

stricter measures.

Temporary advertisements must be removed within seven days of Bijoya Dshami. Failure to comply will result in the confiscation of hoardings and bamboo frames by

the Corporation.

A municipal official commented: “Removing hoardings after the festival has been a major challenge and expense for us. We are taking proactive steps this year to avoid these issues and have clearly

communicated our expectations in advance.”