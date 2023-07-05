KMC begins plantation drive on banks of Hooghly

Kolkata: Sticking to its pledge of carrying out plantation drives on the banks of the Hooghly River, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started the work whereby it is planting coconut and palm trees.



Mayor Firhad Hakim recently held meetings on afforestation in KMC, Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) and at Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

He pledged to plant a total of one crore saplings covering all these areas. He had said both sides of the Ganges up to Dakshineswar must undergo plantation. He also suggested that plantation be carried out on the banks of all canals, including two sides of the Tolly Nullah.

Following his orders, it was decided that the plantation work along the river bank will be taken up from Tuesday. However, even though the initial plan was to plant mangroves, it is learnt that eventually the decision was changed and instead it was decided that coconut trees would be planted. About 120 coconut and palm trees would be planted along either bank of the river.

Such a plan was taken up after the Mayor regretted that Kolkata has run out of space over the years to carry out such mass plantation drives.

He said that citizens can come forward if they have lands to spare where KMC can carry out urban forestation. Hakim has already requested both Kolkata Port authorities and the Army for space. For now, the plantation is being carried out near Bajekadamtala Ghat.

The Mayor has also asked the Parks and Squares department to find out if Neem trees can be planted on the river banks near the Metiabruz area since such plants act as air purifiers. The Mayor observed that there are hardly any spaces in Metiabruz where tree plantation can be carried out.

He alleged that in the time of the Left Front government, several trees were cut down and water bodies were filled up to pave the way for real estate constructions. This over the years has led to excessive air pollution in the area, he opined.