KMC bars mutation of rooftops, directs terraces remain ‘unlocked’

Kolkata: Amid a city-wide crackdown on commercial use of terraces, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has now barred mutations of rooftops while directing that doors to the roof must remain “unlocked” and “unsealed” at all times.

Following the recent announcement by the Mayor, Firhad Hakim, KMC has been serving notices to all rooftop restaurants to shut shop on the terraces which need to be kept open and accessible for all. Amidst this, a circular by the civic body has now barred its Assessment department from carrying out any mutation of rooftops.

The circular issued by the municipal commissioner stated: “Henceforth, Assessment-Collection department is barred to allow any mutation of open roof/rooftop/terrace at topmost storey if sold separately at any building/premises comprising multiple units being occupied by several owners/occupiers etc.”

The KMC recently issued a notification directing that building rooftops cannot be sold or let-out for commercial use. According to Rule number 117, sub-rule 4 of the Building Rules, 2009, under the KMC Act, 1980, “every terrace on the topmost storey of any building shall have a common access and shall not be subdivided”.

The present circular also stated: “Doors providing access to rooftops must remain unlocked and unsealed at all times to facilitate emergency evacuation and access. This ensures that residents and emergency responders can reach the rooftop without delay during fire hazards or other incidents.”

Further, all corridors, staircases, and common passages must be kept free of obstructions to allow easy movement to and from the rooftop. No materials or items may be stored in corridors, common areas, or near rooftop access points, as these could impede evacuation routes, read the circular.

The civic body warned of “stringent action” if the guidelines are not followed strictly.

A KMC official said that by mandating unobstructed access to rooftops and common areas, the circular addresses a critical gap in fire safety protocols, potentially reducing casualties during emergencies. Clear evacuation routes will facilitate faster response times for fire services and other emergency responders.

KMC sources said the Building department may conduct periodic inspections of buildings to verify compliance with roof access and common area regulations. A dedicated task force may be formed to streamline enforcement and address violations promptly.